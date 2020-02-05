Chief Justice Receives 'Golden Gavel' After Trump Acquittal

Law360, Washington (February 5, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts' demanding side job of presiding over the Senate impeachment trial ended Wednesday with the acquittal of President Donald Trump and the presentation of a "golden gavel" from GOP leader Mitch McConnell for his efforts. After dozens of hours in the chair of the Senate's presiding officer, Justice Roberts is now only the third person in American history to have overseen the impeachment trial of a president. That historic chapter of his lengthy career concluded Wednesday afternoon when senators voted 52-48 and 53-47 to acquit Trump of Articles I and II of impeachment. Following the votes, the Senate majority...

