Cyber Liability Insurance Is Gaining Value For Cannabis Cos.

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- According to recent reports, tens of thousands of cannabis dispensary customers’ personal data has been exposed following a data breach of an electronic sales platform called THSuite, which at least three (and likely more) cannabis dispensaries may have used to manage their sales to customers. This breach highlights the increasing threat that hacking, ransomware attacks and other cybercrime pose to the cannabis industry. Given the vast amount of information that cannabis retailers and distributors are required by law to collect, coupled with the fact that this is a new and rapidly growing industry operating in an uncertain regulatory environment, the unfortunate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS