GOP Sens. Confirm 2nd Bradley Arant Alum To 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed an Alabama federal judge to join the Eleventh Circuit, with a 52-43 vote along party lines to approve the youthful Bradley Arant alum over objections from the state's Democratic senator and advocacy groups wary of his record on voting rights. Judge Andrew L. Brasher took the bench last year in the Middle District of Alabama after serving as the state's solicitor general and representing the state in cases involving abortion and voting rights. At 38, he is one of President Donald Trump's youngest appellate picks in a campaign to appoint conservatives who will serve for decades....

