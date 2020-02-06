Clarence Thomas Documentary Is Light On Legal Insight

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- The new documentary "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words" vividly traces its subject’s path from rural Georgia to the U.S. Supreme Court, but sheds frustratingly little light on his idiosyncratic judicial philosophy or how it was shaped by his experiences. Now in limited release and airing on PBS in May, the film consists almost entirely of an extended interview with Justice Thomas, supported by archival footage and comments from his wife Ginni Thomas. While it delves deeply into his upbringing by a strict grandfather and his education, which Justice Thomas narrates engagingly, the documentary relegates his nearly three decades...

