PPD Raises Hefty $1.6B In Simpson Thacher-Led IPO

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 1:33 PM EST) -- PPD Inc. began trading Thursday after raising over $1.6 billion in a Simpson Thacher-steered initial public offering that saw the drug developer price shares at the top of its expected range. PPD’s 60 million shares priced at $27 apiece on Wednesday, the high end of its projected price range of $24 to $27. It’s one of the few companies to raise more than $1 billion in an IPO so far this year. North Carolina-based PPD is a contract research organization that provides research, drug development and laboratory services to health care companies and academic and government organizations, according to its website....

