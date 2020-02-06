Regulator Wants To Harmonize EU Climate Rules For Investors

Law360, London (February 6, 2020, 2:45 PM GMT) -- Europe’s financial markets watchdog on Thursday called for “harmonization” across national supervisors in the bloc over the approach to enforcing rules that guide companies on disclosures to investors about climate change. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it was putting together training material for regulators across the European Union, which it hopes will lead to a “common supervisory culture” and improve monitoring of how companies disclose environment-related information. ESMA and other regulators are drawing up a set of technical standards this year that will beef up EU rules for employers on reporting how their business has performed on environmental, social and governance matters. The authority...

