EU Strengthens Regulators' Fight Against Money Laundering

Law360, London (February 6, 2020, 3:56 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banking watchdog has stepped up its fight against money laundering in the European Union by calling on national regulators to strengthen their supervision and guiding financial companies on due diligence measures. National regulators must properly assess how effective banks are at stopping the movement of illicit funds, a banking watchdog has said as it steps up its fight against money laundering. (AP) The European Banking Authority on Wednesday told national regulators that they must move away from “tick-box compliance” by properly assessing how effective the systems and controls at banks are at flagging and stopping the movement of illicit funds....

