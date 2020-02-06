CDPQ, Piramal Form $300M Credit Platform For Indian Cos.

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:20 PM EST) -- Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is teaming up with the asset management division of Indian conglomerate Piramal Group to launch a $300 million platform that will target private credit financing opportunities in India, the companies said Thursday. The agreement sees CDPQ and Piramal Asset Management Pte. Ltd. joining forces to provide private credit to India-based companies in an array of industries, including manufacturing, consumer, industrial, health care, pharmaceuticals and logistics, according to a statement. Of the $300 million, 75% is coming from CDPQ, with Piramal committing the remaining 25%. Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS