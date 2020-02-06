Biogen MS Drug Patent Survives Mylan's PTAB Challenge

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to invalidate a Biogen patent covering the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, following a challenge from Mylan. The board on Wednesday said Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. failed to show that any of the challenged claims of Biogen MA Inc.'s patent are obvious, in part because the specific dosages used to treat MS were an unexpected success. Biogen has accused Mylan of infringing that patent in West Virginia federal court, where a bench trial began Monday. The inter partes review of Biogen's patent had considered whether each of the patent's 20 claims were obvious over various...

