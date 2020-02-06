China Will Slash Tariffs On US Goods Next Week

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:41 AM EST) -- The Chinese government announced Thursday that it will halve its tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods on Feb. 14 as the two governments work to implement the preliminary trade deal signed in January. China’s cuts will focus on the slate of tariffs it imposed on U.S. agricultural products, apparel, chemicals, textiles and other goods last September in the heat of the two countries’ trade standoff. The move will see 10% tariffs drop to 5% and another set of 5% duties lowered to 2.5%. The Trump administration is planning its own reductions against Chinese goods on the same day....

