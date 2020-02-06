Fed. Circ. Hints Inventor To Blame For Stalled USPTO Patents

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- A prolific inventor came under a constant barrage of criticism at the Federal Circuit Thursday, with a three-judge panel blaming his "unreasonable" obstructive behavior toward the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the decades-long delays on some of his 400 patent applications pending at the agency. The panel heard almost an hour of sometimes testy arguments as it examined the USPTO's bid to reverse a D.C. district judge's 2018 ruling, which ordered the agency to issue three patents on image processing and adaptive memory to prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt, who's in a long-running clash with the patent office. Hyatt claims in several...

