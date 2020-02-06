Ex-Miami Heat Atty Says GC Harassed Her Over Family Leave

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 12:39 PM EST) -- A former associate general counsel for the Miami Heat is suing the team in Florida federal court, alleging she was harassed and treated with disdain in retaliation for taking time off to adopt a child. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Vered Yakovee said that despite years of service to The Heat Group, in which she never took a sick day and regularly received positive reviews and merit bonuses, her supervisor, general counsel Raquel Libman, began a campaign to undermine her and drive her out of the team’s organization after she took 12 weeks of leave, as permitted under the Family and...

