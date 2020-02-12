Effective AML, Anti-Bribery Programs Hinge On Collaboration

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Typically, when financial institutions are made aware of a particular government enforcement action for fraud or corruption, anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption — or AML and ABC — teams are mobilized to ensure that their own business was not exposed in the fallout. Take, for instance, the case of ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Tim Leissner following the infamous 1MDB money laundering and bribery scandal fallout, the worst corruption scandal in Malaysia’s history.[1] Though Goldman Sachs had sufficient safeguards in place that caused it to turn down a central figure to the scam as a client several times, it was seemingly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS