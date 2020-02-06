Pa. Fracker Not Stuck With Penalties On Disputed Well Fees

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A driller at the center of a closely watched fight over so-called impact fees on fracked wells was freed from paying penalties and interest Thursday when a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled that the company had been unconstitutionally denied a meaningful chance to challenge fees it was charged. A three-judge Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel ruled that a statute governing fees on so-called unconventional oil and gas wells, which was recently the subject of an appeal before the state's Supreme Court, failed to include constitutionally necessary provisions allowing companies to challenge assessments or to receive refunds for charges later determined to be invalid....

