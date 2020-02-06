NY Courts Approve Updated Civility Standards For Attorneys

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- The New York courts have adopted revised "civility" standards for attorneys in the state, the first update in more than two decades, the New York State Bar Association announced Thursday. Created as guidelines, the rules changed in two ways — they were modernized to reflect technological advancements such as email, and were expanded to include contexts outside of litigation, said Andrew Oringer, a Dechert LLP partner who chairs the NYSBA's Committee on Attorney Professionalism. "These are not requirements, but they're encouraging people to ratchet up the civility and therefore become more professional," Oringer told Law360 on Thursday. The New York courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS