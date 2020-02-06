SEC's Peirce Proposes 3-Year Crypto Safe Harbor

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce released the text of a proposed rule Thursday that would implement a three-year safe harbor for cryptocurrency projects, allowing startups to issue digital tokens and develop their product without worrying about securities law violations. Speaking at the International Blockchain Congress in Chicago, Peirce outlined how her safe harbor proposal, Proposed Securities Act Rule 195, would provide startups with the time to develop sufficiently decentralized networks, reducing uncertainty brewing in the crypto market around how and when digital tokens become securities regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She explained that the three-year period would provide entrepreneurs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS