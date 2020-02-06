Not-So-Sweet Candy Chain Ch. 11 Sale OK’d In Del.

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday gave his nod for the bankrupt owner of the Lolli and Pop’s candy chain to sell its 69 stores for roughly $2.8 million, a lower price than the company had hoped it would get and that won't cover payback of post-petition financing. At a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he would sign off on the sale order once Mishti Holdings LLC, owner of the Lolli and Pop’s chain, finalizes revisions to the order. There are still some issues to be hashed out, including with landlords over the assumption of leases,...

