DOJ Wants More Info On Anheuser's $321M Craft Brew Deal

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has stepped up an antitrust probe into Anheuser-Busch's plan to swallow a craft beer producer for $321 million. Craft Brew Alliance Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the DOJ sent both companies a request for additional information — known as a “second request” — in connection with the department’s merger review. Anheuser-Busch Cos. LLC unveiled plans Nov. 11 to shell out $16.50 in cash per Craft Brew share to buy the remaining 68.8% of the company it does not already own. Craft Brew said the “vast majority” of...

