1st Cannabis Patent Fight May Soon Narrow Focus To Validity

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- A pair of CBD companies locked in a major cannabis patent fight are close to narrowing the case down to only the validity of a patent that could cover a sweeping range of liquid cannabidiol products. United Cannabis Corporation, or UCANN, and Pure Hemp Collective Inc. on Wednesday requested that a Colorado federal court "stay all pending deadlines so that the parties can conclude negotiations" on the the infringement and damages elements of the case, likely setting up a showdown on the validity of a patent covering liquid products containing more than 95% CBD. "UCANN and Pure Hemp have focused on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS