GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- An ex-Miami Heat attorney filed a suit claiming the NBA team's general counsel harassed her for taking time off to adopt a child, and a Delaware vice chancellor told lawyers the state's law is shifting toward presuming boards operate independently of their corporations. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Former Miami Heat Atty Alleges GC Harassed Her Over Family Leave A former associate general counsel for the Miami Heat is suing the team in Florida federal court, saying she was harassed and treated with disdain in retaliation for taking...

