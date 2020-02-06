FDA Begins Crackdown On Illegally Marketed E-Cigarettes

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it would start prioritizing enforcement against makers of illegally marketed flavored e-cigarettes, especially those whose products are popular with and easily accessible to minors. The agency is starting to enforce the guidelines around the sale of fruit- and mint-flavored cartridge-based vapes announced by the Trump administration earlier in the year in an effort to tamp down on youth vaping. The FDA said it would start inspecting and monitoring e-cigarette makers and retailers. “Importantly, this policy is designed to be flexible, enabling the agency to focus its priorities as warranted to address youth...

