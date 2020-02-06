Lawmakers Ask Why Judge's Harassment Went Unreported

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee asked for more information Thursday about the misconduct investigation into a Kansas federal judge found to have sexually harassed court employees, including why his behavior went unreported for so long. In a letter to judicial officials involved in the investigation, the lawmakers asked whether the employees harassed by U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia were receiving support, what the reporting process is like for misconduct, and why none of the employees "felt comfortable filing a complaint against Judge Murguia." "Faced with findings of such serious, longstanding, unaddressed harm to its employees, employers are expected to investigate...

