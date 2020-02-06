Alaska Oil Co. Clashes With Ex-VP Over Lender Claims

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oil and gas producer Furie Operating Alaska LLC and a former executive Tuesday offered a Delaware bankruptcy judge conflicting interpretations of whether the law and the evidence supports millions of dollars in claims against a prepetition lender. Responding to questions posed by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein after a December hearing, Furie argued former company senior vice president Bruce Webb’s claims against Energy Capital Partners Mezzanine Opportunities Fund were too weak to go forward, while Webb rejected Furie’s argument that Delaware law blocked his claims. In November, Webb and a group of Furie stakeholders with claims of more than...

