USTR Says Trump Wants To Strike Trade Deal With Kenya

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- Following meetings in Washington, D.C., earlier this week, President Donald Trump is aiming to negotiate a trade deal with Kenya, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Thursday, highlighting Africa's projected economic growth and Kenya's importance in the region. The announcement follows trade conversations between the two countries that started with the formation of a working group in August 2018 and have continued to include this week's most recent meetings. "Kenya is a recognized leader across the continent, an important strategic partner of the United States, and there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties,"...

