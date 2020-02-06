Earth Fare Approved For Ch. 11 Store Liquidation Contract

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 6, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Bankrupt organic grocery store chain Earth Fare Inc. received court approval Thursday in Delaware for an agreement with a liquidation joint venture to sell off the inventory of its 50 retail locations as it pursues a wind-down of its operations. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, Earth Fare attorney M. Blake Cleary of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said prepetition efforts to refinance its secured debt or find a buyer for its assets as a going-concern failed and prompted the filing of the Chapter 11 case in light of looming debt maturities and a critical cash crunch. “We had extremely...

