Credit Suisse Chief Executive Quits After Spying Scandal

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 11:15 AM GMT) -- The chief executive of Credit Suisse has resigned in the wake of a damaging spying scandal, as he acknowledged that the episode had caused “anxiety and hurt” and damaged the reputation of the bank. Credit Suisse's board has announced it has accepted Tidjane Thiam's resignation in the wake of a spying scandal and said he will leave his post in a week. (AP) The bank's board announced on Friday that it has unanimously accepted Tidjane Thiam's resignation, and said he will leave the bank on Feb. 14. Thiam will be replaced as group chief executive by Thomas Gottstein, who heads the banking...

