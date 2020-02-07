Yale Students Disrupt Paul Weiss Event Over Exxon

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- About 40 Yale Law School students disrupted a recruiting reception by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP on Thursday, protesting the firm’s defense of Exxon Mobil Corp. in climate-change-related litigation. Separated from mingling attorneys by a waist-high glass partition, the students held signs urging the 1,000-attorney firm to “Drop Exxon” and chanted, “Exxon has got to go.” The group responsible for the protest has also urged students to pledge they will boycott Paul Weiss until it drops its representation of Exxon, which is currently facing numerous lawsuits over its alleged role in fueling the climate crisis. “Paul Weiss depends on...

