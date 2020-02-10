Fieldfisher Expands Brussels Practice With New Banking Atty

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 6:45 PM GMT) -- European law firm Fieldfisher has launched a new banking and finance practice based in Brussels and has brought a new partner from independent firm Stibbe to join the practice group. London-based Fieldfisher LLP announced the new banking group Friday, adding that Sofie Heremans will join as a partner after spending eight years at Stibbe, a Benelux commercial law firm. Heremans will bring “a wealth of expertise" to her new role and will "add new capabilities to our growing transactional practice,” Jean-François Germain and Claudio Mereu, co-managing partners at Fieldfisher, said. “She will be an excellent addition to the firm, and we are delighted...

