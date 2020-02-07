4 Firms Lead $2.7B Fidelity National, F&G Tie-Up

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Title insurance giant Fidelity National announced plans Friday to merge with annuity and life insurance provider F&G in a deal worth $2.7 billion that was shaped by four law firms. News of the deal comes after Fidelity National Financial Inc. in September called off its planned $1.2 billion purchase of real estate services provider Stewart Information Services Corp. following a challenge from the Federal Trade Commission. Fidelity, advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP while Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised its special committee, lauded the deal as a way to diversify its revenue streams away from title insurance and take...

