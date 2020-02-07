Weil Reps Brookfield In $20B Global Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 10:01 AM EST) -- Brookfield Asset Management, led by Weil, unveiled its latest global infrastructure fund on Friday with $20 billion in tow, topping both its original target and its predecessor fund. The fund, known as Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, had initially aimed to raise $17 billion, which would have also bested the $14 billion the global alternative asset management raised for its third flagship infrastructure fund in 2016. BIF IV drew support from a pool of 170 institutional investors around the world, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, family offices, and private wealth investors,...

