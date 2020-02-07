Asset Manager Secures €165M For Baltic Investment Fund

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:19 PM EST) -- Lithuanian asset management group Invalda INVL said Friday that it has closed a €164.7 million ($180.4 million) private equity fund that will focus on investments in the Baltic Sea region across an array of industries, including health care and civil engineering. The fund, called INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, represents the largest private equity investment fund focused on the Baltic region, according to a statement. The European Investment Fund served as anchor investor for the fund, and additional investors included Baltic regional institutional investors and private and corporate investors. The fund, which was launched in June, has already made two investments,...

