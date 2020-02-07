Simpson Thacher Snags Knowledge Chief From White & Case

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Longtime White & Case LLP Chief Knowledge Officer Oz Benamram is leaving to become the first CKO at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, both Benamram and Simpson Thacher confirmed on Friday. Benamram, who is based in New York, has provided "strategic direction" regarding knowledge management and technological innovation at White & Case since 2008, overseeing initiatives such as a new artificial intelligence-powered litigation tool and an intranet search system, according to the White & Case website. Benamram said that he would be leaving for Simpson Thacher in March. Both he and Simpson Thacher declined to comment or provide additional details....

