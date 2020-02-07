Atty Looks To Save Defamation Case Against Ethics Blogger

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- A lawyer is urging a D.C. federal court not to toss his defamation suit against the author of an attorney discipline blog, arguing that he is not a "public figure" who is open to attack over a disciplinary matter that he contends was not a "public controversy." The court should allow the case against blogger and Georgetown University Law Center professor Michael Frisch to proceed, as he cannot hide behind the First Amendment to allege that his writings concerning attorney John "J.P." Szymkowicz were neither defamatory nor published with negligence, according to an opposition memorandum filed Thursday. "The statements that Professor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS