New Rules On 'Whiplash' Claims Now Unlikely Before March

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 4:09 PM GMT) -- Publication of new rules for processing claims for "whiplash" injury has been postponed by at least a month as the Ministry of Justice works out details, a civil servant confirmed on Friday, raising the likelihood that their planned implementation in April also will be delayed. The civil procedure rule committee, which sits under the Ministry of Justice, was expected to lay out on Friday a series of protocols that map out how small, motor-related personal injury claims will be handled after a liability act goes live on April 6. But an official connected with the committee said outstanding details meant they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS