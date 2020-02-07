Philly Refinery Creditors Call For Ch. 11 Plan Rejection

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors committee in the bankruptcy of PES Holdings LLC has joined a growing chorus of objections to the Philadelphia refinery owner’s Chapter 11 plan, saying the plan rewards lenders and insiders while leaving unsecured creditors out in the cold. In an objection filed with the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday, the committee said unsecured creditors would be better off under a Chapter 7 liquidation than the plan as it stands, saying the proposal leaves all the ongoing disputes in the case unresolved and provides post-petition control for term loan lenders and $20 million in executive bonuses while promising the unsecured...

