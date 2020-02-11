Should Lawyers Be Armed? Atty Tests New Wave Of Gun Laws

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- When Arkansas attorney Christopher Corbitt realized he’d accidentally brought his handgun to a courthouse security checkpoint, he decided not to turn tail. After all, he said, he believed the law was on his side. He and a local law professor friend had recently discussed a state law exempting “officers of the court” — a phrase often used to refer to attorneys — from courthouse firearm restrictions. He cited the statute to court security guards, who summoned sheriff’s deputies to detain him. Arkansas attorney Christopher Corbitt is suing Pulaski County to enforce a state law allowing him as an "officer of the...

