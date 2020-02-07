Fed. Circ. Gives Apple New Shot To Nix Audio IP At PTAB

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday sent back a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Apple failed to show that parts of an audio enhancement patent were invalid, finding the board misunderstood and improperly disregarded some of Apple's arguments. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel vacated the PTAB's decision in July 2018 that some, but not all, challenged claims of Andrea Electronics Corp.'s patent were invalid for being anticipated or obvious over a combination of prior art that included publications and patents. The board had declined to consider Apple's argument that it would have been obvious for an ordinarily skilled...

