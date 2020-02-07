Simpson Thacher Reps Meter Co. Calisen In £328M IPO

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- Calisen PLC, led by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and its backers raised £328.8 million ($432.4 million) before listing on the London Stock Exchange Friday as it hopes to capitalize on a government-mandated rollout of more than 50 million smart energy meters. The terms of the initial public offering saw Calisen sell 125 million shares while its majority shareholder, an affiliate of private equity firm KKR, and other investors parted ways with 12 million shares at 240 pence apiece, according to a regulatory filing. An additional 20.55 million shares are being made available by the selling shareholders under the overallotment option,...

