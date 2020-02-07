Credit Union Group Urges Senate To Pass Pot Banking Bill

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Credit Union National Association responded Friday to the Senate Banking Committee’s request for feedback on a bill to shield financial institutions that want to work with cannabis businesses, saying most of the chairman’s concerns can easily be addressed without rejecting the proposed legislation. Jim Nussle, president and CEO of CUNA, said in a letter that enactment of the SAFE Banking Act would bring much-needed federal protections to financial institutions that accept deposits from, extend credit to, or provide payment services for cannabis businesses in states that have legalized the drug. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill in September....

