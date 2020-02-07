Fed. Circ. Rejects Japan Co.'s Bid To Dodge Steel Plate Duties

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday shut down a Japanese company's attempt to undo anti-dumping duties on its steel plate products, backing the U.S. International Trade Commission's finding that unfairly cheap imports were injuring U.S. companies that made similar goods. Hitachi Metals Ltd. attempted to argue that U.S. metal goods probed by the ITC were not "domestic like products" that competed directly with its steel plates. But the three-judge panel sided with the commission's finding that the domestic like product included tool steel. Hitachi had asked the ITC to consider whether tool steel is a separate domestic like product, a U.S. product...

