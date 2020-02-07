NJ Attys Wary To Take Path Opened For Live Video Testimony

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- While a New Jersey appellate court recently provided a road map for judges to decide whether a witness can testify via live video, attorneys will be wary of going down that path amid fears of technical glitches, logistical headaches and the impressions left on jurors, experts told Law360. An Appellate Division opinion published Jan. 23 in a matrimonial action sought to align modern technology with how civil trials may be conducted in the Garden State by spelling out various factors for judges to consider in weighing live video testimony, but lawyers will be worried about breaking with tradition and not bringing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS