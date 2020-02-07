New House Bill Fights 'Snap Removals' To Federal Court

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- Two Democratic leaders of the House Judiciary Committee introduced a bill Friday to stop so-called "snap removals" allowing corporate defendants to quickly send state lawsuits to the supposedly friendlier territory of federal court, a tactic that has come under increasing scrutiny recently. The Removal Jurisdiction Clarification Act of 2020 cracks down on a recent trend of courts allowing defendants to remove cases to federal court that would otherwise need to remain in state court, so long as the defendants try to do so before they are served with a lawsuit. The bill was introduced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.,...

