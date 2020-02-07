Ark. City’s Suit Against Utility Over $3.3M Is Dismissed

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Friday dismissed a city’s lawsuit that accused Southwestern Electric Power Co. of failing to make improvements to electric facilities that cost the city $3.3 million, deciding that contracts between the parties did not require the utility to act. U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey said that the power supply agreement between the utility and the Prescott, Arkansas, could only be modified in writing, which meant that alleged oral commitments by the Southwestern Electric to act were not binding. Judge Hickey found that each of the city’s claims, from detrimental reliance to negligence, shouldn’t survive. “The [power...

