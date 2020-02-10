Feds Want To Put Out National Park Fire Response Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has asked a Tennessee federal judge to dismiss a suit brought by four insurers alleging a National Park Service employee's negligence contributed to damage caused by a 2016 fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, saying the Federal Tort Claims Act bars all the insurers' claims. Friday's motion to dismiss pushed back against the insurers' allegations that Greg Salansky, a fire management officer with the park, failed to adhere to mandatory fire management policies after the so-called Chimney Tops 2 Fire broke out in the park. The government said the National Park Service's decisions regarding suppressing the...

