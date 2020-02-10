International Cricket Pro Jailed Over Match Fixing Conspiracy

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- An international cricketer and two others have been jailed for bribing players to rig a 20-over match in Dubai in 2019, the U.K.'s top law enforcement agency said. Former Pakistan international Nasir Jamshaid, 33, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on Friday at Manchester Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe others to spot-fix a Twenty20 match by deliberately scoring no runs. Spot-fixing involves dishonestly determining the outcome of part of a match or game before it is played. Fellow conspirators Yousaf Anwar, 36, was jailed for three years and four months and Mohammad Ijaz, 34, for two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS