Melinta Gets Nod For Ch. 11 Auction Starting At $140M

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Ailing antibiotics developer Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears to have secured approval for a previously contested Chapter 11 sale plan that allows top creditor Deerfield Management Co. to serve as the opening bidder with a $140 million credit bid at an upcoming auction. The revised sale plan was filed Monday, pursuant to a deal reached at a Friday hearing with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein. Melinta said Judge Silverstein tentatively approved the plan at that hearing, but asked Melinta to give the Office of the U.S. Trustee a bit more time to look it over. In the documents filed Monday, Melinta...

