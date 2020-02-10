Clean Energy Backers Defend FERC Storage Rule At DC Circ.

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- Clean energy advocates are blasting arguments that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is trampling over states' authority with its rule removing barriers for energy storage providers to take part in regional wholesale electricity markets. FERC's Order No. 841 is well within its Federal Power Act authority over wholesale electricity and doesn't infringe on state authority over electricity distribution systems, clean energy and green groups told the D.C. Circuit on Friday. But giving states the ability to opt out of the rule as the rule's challengers suggest would flout the FPA's requirement for FERC to ensure just and reasonable rates, the groups...

