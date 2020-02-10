Samsung Gets PTAB To Eye Circuit Patents After Rehearing

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- In a pair of rare decisions, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed to institute inter partes review of two Samsung petitions challenging two NuCurrent electric circuit patents after having exercised its discretion to deny them as redundant in September. The board said in the Friday decisions, which simultaneously granted Samsung’s requests for rehearing and instituted review, that the petitions it denied had been “procedurally caught in an unusual place in time.” Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. filed the petitions in March last year, just a few months before the board released its updated 2019 trial practice guide in July stipulating that...

