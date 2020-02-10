Pa. Is Latest State To Claim Juul Marketed E-Cigs To Teens

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania is following the lead of several other states in suing Juul Labs over allegations that the company marketed its e-cigarettes to youth and misrepresented the amount of addictive nicotine the devices delivered, according to a lawsuit state Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed in a Philadelphia court Monday. Shapiro’s suit said Juul violated Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by making it appear Juul’s products delivered less nicotine than they actually did, and represented them as safer than cigarettes without required approval of such statements by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Shapiro also made claims of negligence, creating...

