Trump Budget Takes Aim At CFPB Purse Strings For 4th Time

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The White House’s budget proposal released Monday calls for curbing the fiscal independence of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency whose leadership structure the Trump administration is already fighting for greater control over at the U.S. Supreme Court. In documents outlining President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2021, the administration said it wants to make “legislative reforms” to the CFPB that would put Congress in charge of the agency’s purse strings beginning next budgeting cycle, and in the meantime slash the amount of funding the agency can draw from the Federal Reserve by more than $100 million....

